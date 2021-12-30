Opera Saratoga Will Present New Year's Eve Celebration With Zachary James Free Video Broadcast

Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative announce today a free New Year's Eve concert at Universal Preservation Hall (UPH), featuring Broadway and Opera Star Zachary James with pianist Laurie Rogers. The festive concert will feature a variety of popular, Broadway, and classical favorites; and will culminate in Opera Saratoga's much anticipated announcement of its 2022 Summer Festival Programming.

Bass Baritone Zachary James is well known to local audiences for his remarkable portrayal of the title role in Opera Saratoga's production of Man of La Mancha this past summer on the SPAC Amphitheater Stage. On Broadway, Zachary created the role of Lurch in The Addams Family, and has also been seen in South Pacificand Coram Boy, while his Off-Broadway credits include The Most Happy Fella, Irma La Douce, Sweeney Todd,and The Pirates of Penzance. On the opera stage, Zachary has performed across the globe, including at the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, Teatro Real, Opera Philadelphia, LA Opera, Opera Queensland, Arizona Opera, Virginia Opera, Nashville Opera, Anchorage Opera, Central City Opera, and more. Zachary has recorded multiple solo albums including his most recent Christmas release, Wonder and Joy.

Zachary will be joined by pianist Laurie Rogers, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary as Opera Saratoga's Head of Music Staff and Director of the company's Young Artist Program. Laurie has served as Associate Conductor with LA Opera and has prepared productions for San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, the Canadian Opera Company, Minnesota Opera, American Lyric Theater, Wolf Trap Opera, Utah Opera, Arizona Opera, and Washington National Opera, among many others. In addition to her role at Opera Saratoga, she currently serves as the Music Director for Opera at The Peabody Institute, and conducts and concertizes nationally.

Speaking about Opera Saratoga's new partnership with Proctors Collaborative, Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson explained that "the richness of the arts is immeasurably deepened through collaboration. It has been so heartening to see arts organizations of all sizes increasingly find ways to work together to provide our community with more opportunities to connect, to be entertained, and to enjoy the transformative power of live performance - especially after a period when we were all so isolated. Together with UPH, Opera Saratoga is thrilled to be able to offer this free concert to the community, to thank them for their ongoing support, and to bring us together as we look forward to the year ahead... a year in which you will see Opera Saratoga collaborating with even more organizations across the region!"

"We are the Proctors Collaborative because we love to partner with our neighbor cultural organizations. This is a great way to open the New Year and restart what we hope will be an ever-expanding relationship with Opera Saratoga," Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative.

Opera Saratoga, formerly known as Lake George Opera, began with a production of Die Fledermaus at the Diamond Point Theatre on July 5, 1962, playing to an audience of 230. The Company now calls Saratoga Springs home and performs for more than 25,000 people annually. Opera Saratoga celebrates its 60thAnniversary this season. The company serves the communities of Saratoga Springs, the Lower Adirondack and New York State Capital areas by providing access to world-class opera through the production of an annual Summer Festival, as well as year-round activities including extensive educational programs, mentorship of emerging operatic artists, and unique opportunities for the public to experience opera in both our home theater and non-traditional venues that leverage and embrace the unique cultural, historic, and natural resources of the area. To date, the company has performed 106 different fully staged works by 66 different composers, including 42 works by American composers and 14 premiere productions. In 2014, the Board of Directors appointed Lawrence Edelson Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director. Edelson's leadership has marked a new chapter in the company's history, with increased emphasis on community partnerships throughout the year, diversification of the company's repertoire, and a reaffirmed commitment to both the presentation of American opera and the mentorship of emerging artists as core activities in the company's programs each season. For more information, visit www.operasaratoga.org

The Universal Preservation Hall, located at 25 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs, is a year-round arts and community events venue. It reopened Feb. 29, 2020, after extensive renovations to the former church. Shortly after opening, COVID-19 hit. As with many venues across the country, UPH had to close their doors briefly before opening again during the pandemic with a brand-new exhibit in July 2020. For more information, visit www.universalpreservationhall.org