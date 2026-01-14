ATF Unveils Lineup for Its 32nd Season Featuring New Productions

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adirondack Theatre Festival has announced its 32nd summer season, a dynamic lineup of plays and musicals that celebrate connection, courage and community. Running June through August at the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls, the season features an acclaimed new work, a Tony Award-winning musical, a laugh-out-loud play with music and a free outdoor family production—continuing ATF's tradition of producing bold, contemporary theatre with heart.

When asked about this season, returning Founding Artistic Director Martha Banta said, “I am excited to meet the audience where they are – offering all full productions and more of them as well as more dates to choose from. All theaters across the country have had to cut back so much during this difficult time, but I want to see if we can build our audience back up by offering recent Broadway plays and musicals as well as exciting new work they will be hard-pressed to miss after hearing all about it from word of mouth.”

Subscriptions on sale January 13, with single tickets available beginning May 1.

2026 Season Lineup

JOB

June 17–28

Last season's hit Broadway play by Max Wolf Friedlich is a sleek, riveting psychological thriller that begins as a routine job interview — and quickly becomes something far more dangerous. As two strangers face off behind closed doors, power shifts, truths blur and every word carries consequences. Clever, suspenseful and unsettlingly funny, JOB probes ambition, control and the quiet violence of modern work culture, asking who really holds the power — and what it costs to succeed.

Trapped

June 29–July 2

A new, laugh-out-loud, solo play with music inspired by a completely true, and wildly unbelievable, misadventure. When Trevor tries to retrieve his umbrella and accidentally gets locked inside the luggage compartment under a moving Megabus, he does what any reasonable person would do: panic, sing, overshare, and make a viral TikTok. Written and performed by New York City actor and Glens Falls native Trevor Strader (son of legendary hockey commentator Dave Strader), Trapped turns a travel nightmare into a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of storytelling, survival and the strange places our minds go to when there's absolutely nowhere else to go.

Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.

July 8–19

A World Premiere play by the Emmy-nominated writer behind ATF's hit musical Beau, Douglas Lyons brings us this funny, and deeply human new work about what happens when love, memory, faith and responsibility collide. When an aging mother moves in with her fiercely independent daughter, long-buried tensions surface — alongside unexpected friendships next door that complicate everything. By turns, hilarious and quietly devastating, Mother. Daughter. Father. Son. is an intimate portrait of family — chosen and inherited — and the messy, beautiful work of holding on while learning when to let go.

Come From Away

July 29–August 6

A joyful, fast-paced, foot-stomping Tony Award winning musical that tells the true story of nearly 7,000 passengers from 38 planes grounded far from home in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001 — and the town that welcomed them with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart, Come From Away captures how moments of crisis can reveal our shared humanity, and how generosity and hope can emerge when the world needs them most. Book/music/lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein.

The Rainbow Fish

Free Outdoor Performances: July 10, 11, 21, 22, 23

Based on the beloved children's book by Marcus Pfister, adapted for the stage by Austin Zumbro. Created and performed by ATF's 2026 Intern Company, this playful, colorful adaptation brings the timeless story of sharing and kindness, reminding us that inner beauty matters more than outward sparkle. Presented free at Glens Falls City Park in collaboration with Crandall Public Library and The Tuba Family Foundation. The Rainbow Fish is a special community offering — inviting families to bring a blanket, bring the kids, and enjoy live theatre together at no cost.