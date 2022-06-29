Movies Are Back at Proctors Beginning Next Month

Proctors has announced the return of weekly movie nights starting July 7. Presented by the niche film series team, It Came from Schenectady (ICFS), showings will run every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from July 7 to September 15 at Proctors with the exception of one matinee showing on August 11. As with previous ICFS events, prizes, surprises, a convenient bar and comfy sofas are expected.

Full summer schedule:

7 p.m. on July 7 at the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents Dario Argento's Tenebrae

7 p.m. on July 14 at the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents Back to the Future

7 p.m. July 21 at the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents A Hard Day's Night

7 p.m. July 28 at the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents RRR

7 p.m. August 4 in the Addy --- ICFS presents Fanny: The Right to Rock

2 p.m. & 7 p.m. August 11 in the Addy --- Cosplay Universe

7 p.m. August 18 in the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail

7 p.m. August 25 in the Addy --- ICFS presents The Harder They Come

7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents Greg Sestero Live! w/ double feature of Miracle Valley and The Room

7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents Lamberto Bava's Demons

7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the GE Theatre --- ICFS presents The Big Lebowski