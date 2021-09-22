Marist Theatre Announces Upcoming Performances Lineup

Marist Theatre has announced its lineup of upcoming performances.

Kicking off the season will be the Mainstage production of The Heidi Chronicles, followed by Alice @ Wonderland, as well as The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). The company's Mainstage musical has yet to be announced.

Stay up to date and learn more about the upcoming productions on the company's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MaristTheatre1959/.

The Heidi Chronicles

Comprised of a series of interrelated scenes, the play traces the coming of age of Heidi Holland, a successful art historian, as she tries to find her bearings in a rapidly changing world. Gradually distancing herself from her friends, she watches them move from the idealism and political radicalism of their college years through militant feminism and, eventually, back to the materialism that they had sought to reject in the first place. As the play ends, it is clear that she has begun to find a sense of fulfillment and continuity that may well continue to elude the others of her anxious, self-centered generation.

Alice @ Wonderland

This modern-day twist on the classic Alice in Wonderland is sure to entertain audiences of all ages as they follow Alice and other familiar faces through their adventure.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.