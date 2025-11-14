Mandy Patinkin, Itzhak Perlman and More Set for The Staller Center for the Arts Spring 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University unveiled its Spring 2026 Season, featuring an exciting lineup of performances in music, dance, theater, and comedy. Featuring greats like Itzhak Perlman and Mandy Patinkin, and fan favorites Drum Tao, Rhythm of the Dance, and Parsons Dance, plus pop performances by Crystal Cimaglia in a Céline Dion Tribute, and Broadway star Matthew Morrison in his new show, Rhythms & Revelations, and back by popular demand, comedian Vic DiBitetto. With this and so much more, there's something for everyone, right here on Long Island.

Audiences can look forward to a wide array of international artistry, iconic stars, and family-friendly performances – all taking place at the Staller Center in Stony Brook, NY.

SEASON AT A GLANCE:

Drum Tao: The Best Sat. Jan. 31 at 7 pm

Itzhak Perlman in Recital Sat. Feb. 7 at 8 pm

The Tragedy of Hamlet – Directed by Robert Lepage Fri. Feb. 13 at 8 pm

Crystal Cimaglia: A Tribute to Céline Dion Sat. Feb. 14 at 8 pm

Emerson Legacy Concert: Philip Setzer & Eugene Drucker Wed. Mar. 4 at 7 pm

Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations Sat. Mar. 7 at 8 pm

Rhythm of the Dance Sat. Mar. 14 at 8 pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners Fri. Mar. 20 at 8 pm

Grand Pistachio Theatre | Layer the Walls Part I Sun. Mar. 22 at 4 pm

Parsons Dance Company Sat. Apr. 11 at 8 pm

Starry Nights | Chamber Music Series Thu. Apr. 16 at 7 pm

An Evening with Vic DiBitetto Sat. Apr. 18 at 8 pm

Stony Brook Opera: Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice Apr. 25 at 7:30 pm & Apr. 26 at 3 pm

Gala 2026 | Mandy Patinkin in Jukebox Sat. May 2 at 8 pm

