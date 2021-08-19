MAN OF LA MANCHA to Make its Return to the Mac-Haydn Theatre

The Mac-Haydn Theatre's own "Impossible Dream" continues with the long-awaited return of Man of La Mancha, presented August 26 through September 5.

A moving tale about a man's refusal to give up his impossible dream, inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' masterpiece Don Quixote. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, Man of La Mancha celebrates the perseverance of someone who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," and "Dulcinea."

Leading the cast as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote is Mac-Haydn favorite Gabe Belyeu, known for his performances in previous years as Javert in Les Miserables, Arthur in Camelot, and Tateh in Ragtime. Maya Cuevas, last seen as Catherine in the 2021 production of Pippin, returns as Aldonza. Audiences will remember Cuevas for her standout performance as Sarah in the award-winning 2019 production of Ragtime. Continuing his debut season at the Mac-Haydn, Anthony Velez plays Sancho Panza.

Rounding out the cast are Kylan Ross as Padre, Andrew Burton Kelley as the Duke and Dr. Carrasco, Chris Frazier as the Captain and Barber, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Antonia, and Rachel Pantazis as the Housekeeper.

Man of La Mancha is directed by Todd Underwood and associate directed by Erin Spears Ledford, with movement coordination by Ashley DeLane Burger and music direction by David Maglione. The production features original costume design by Kurt Alger and coordination by Daniel Hewson, hair and makeup design by Matthew Oliver, and lighting and scenic design by Andrew Gmoser.

Vaccination is required for all patrons. For tickets and details on COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.