MAMA PIRANHA Written and Performed by Cara Hagan to Open at JACK!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For Cara Hagan, Mama Piranha began as a visual exploration in conversation with the realities of living and mothering in a society not built for human connection and care. As a way of meditating on the negotiations of time, space, and agency as a female-bodied, birthing person, Hagan created a series of watercolor spills. One batch is made from unfinished cups of tea, representative of the demands and assumptions of the outside world, and a contrasting batch is made in vivid colors, representing the colorful inner world that persists even when it cannot be expressed outwardly.

On stage, Mama Piranha manifests itself as a work of physical theatre. The work introduces audiences to a collection of dreamy archetypes that invite viewers to ruminate on the tension between who we think we are, who others think we are, who we think others are, and how we all get free. Ultimately, the piece reminds us that we are world-builders, and that if the world we are living in doesn't serve us, we must build another.

Creative team includes Cara Hagan (writer, director, and performer), Gabri Christa (dramaturgy), Christopher Collier (Voice of "The House"), Dani Draper (lighting design), Rodrigo Pocidônio (scenic design), and Austen Parent (stage manager).

Performances will run June 12 through June 14 at JACK, located at 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton - Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave.

About JACK:

JACK is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance meets civic space in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. JACK was created to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with artists and neighbors to build a more just and vibrant society. We present over 40 shows a year in music, dance, theater, and host conversations and events on issues that are important to our neighbors. JACK’s programming centers artists who have been historically marginalized and those dedicated to our collective liberation.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds