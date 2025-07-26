Leticia Cirne Brings HOPE to The Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging Artists Theatre will present Hope, a contemporary ballet piece choreographed and performed by Leticia Cirne. The production takes place on Sun Sep 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM is part of the 2025 Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

Performance takes place at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018) as part of The Factory Series @ Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.

About the Song and the Piece: "Como Nossos Pais" ("Like Our Parents") is a powerful Brazilian song written by Belchior and famously performed by Elis Regina in 1976. It's a reflection on generational conflict, personal freedom, and the disillusionment that can come with adulthood. The lyrics express the frustration of realizing that, despite hopes for change, we often end up repeating the same patterns as our parents.

Elis Regina's emotional and intense interpretation gives the song even more depth, turning it into an anthem of resistance and introspection during a time of political repression in Brazil (the military dictatorship).

Hope explores resilience: the hope that, even if we repeat certain patterns, we can still move forward with awareness, compassion, and courage. Just as the song questions conformity and embraces vulnerability, the solo channels that emotion into physical expression, offering a quiet but powerful resistance - and ultimately, a glimpse of freedom.

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1790925 .

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org