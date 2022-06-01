Kick Off Your Summer With Irvington Theater's Outdoor Family Concert

The Main Street School Lawn in Irvington will transform into a fun-filled, open air concert venue as Irvington Theater welcomes Ramblin' Dan's Freewheelin' Band for a family-friendly performance on Saturday, June 25 at 1:30pm.

Known around New York City as the best children's musician on the scene, Ramblin' Dan's Freewheelin' Band plays highly engaging, interactive concerts driven by Dan's skillful guitar work, playful musicality, and dynamic interaction with young audiences. With a repertoire that includes rock, reggae, funk, folk, bluegrass, and pop - plus creative renditions of well-known kids' songs and some of Dan's own original music - you and your kiddos can expect to dance, sing, laugh out loud, travel the world, visit outer space, and much, much more!

"I'm thrilled to get back outside again with a family-friendly event while our doors remain closed," says Irvington Theater Manager Greg Allen. "Ramblin' Dan has a huge following in NYC, and we're excited to introduce him and his band to Irvington and the Rivertowns."

Join Irvington Theater at the Main Street School Lawn (101 Main Street, Irvington, NY) on Saturday, June 25 for an unforgettable afternoon of live music and family fun activities! Kids of all ages are welcome, but we think those who are 8 and under will especially enjoy Ramblin' Dan's one-of-a-kind performance style. Gates will open at 1:00pm for a 1:30pm concert. Please be advised that there will be no public restrooms at these performances. All tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at irvingtontheater.com/ramblindan.



Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.