Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Full Programming For 2022 Summer And Fall Festivals

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the full programming for its 2022 Summer and Fall Festivals in the scenic Hudson Valley location showcasing international Stars from Dance, Music, Poetry, Sculpture, and Culinary Art worlds. Pre-sale tickets for members on-sale dates: March 1, 2022: Summer Festival, June 16, 2022: Fall Festival.

Continuing its mission to be a home for artists across disciplines with its Annual Summer and Fall Festivals, Kaatsbaan kicks off 2022 with a Summer Soirée concert and dinner on June 3 featuring an evening with legendary singer-songwriter/pop music icon, Natalie Merchant, and celebrity caterer/lifestyle expert/author Mary Giuliani. https://kaatsbaan.org/

The Summer Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from June 4 to 19, opening with three new works from Live Arts Global, the dance/music project from Joanna Defelice and Melanie Hamrick; rising stars from The Juilliard School, School of American Ballet, and more, with the acclaimed Neave Trio in classic repertoire as well as a new Kaatsbaan commissioned work from rising Juilliard choreographic talent Haley Winegarden, recipient of the first Kaatsbaan Playing Field Choreography Award; New York darling Taylor Mac previews a special evening of all new work; and closing the Summer Festival, a day of music and dance with Tyrone Birkett and his ensemble Emancipation in collaboration with New York City choreographer/dancer Robert Rubama, and poetry featuring multi-award-winning poet Patricia Smith joined by poet laureate of Los Angeles Lynne Thompson, and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess.

On September 16, the Fall Festival opens with a once-in-a-lifetime celebratory dinner from world-wide culinary star chef, Francis Mallmann, in honor of Philip Glass's 85th birthday. The Fall Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from September 17 to October 1, and continues the Glass birthday celebration, featuring new commissioned dances in partnership with Pomegranate Arts. New works by Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber with pianists Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa as they perform and interpret the composer's Glass Etudes throughout Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acres in the Hudson Valley.

Rounding out the Fall Festival includes special music concert; Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan; and a special screening of Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story, with choreography by New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and Kaatsbaan Advisory Board member Justin Peck. a??The film screening will be followed by a performance and dance party led by Ricky Ubeda (Flaco) from the West Side Story film, closing out the 2022 Festival season.

Throughout the 2022 Festival season, Kaatsbaan will exhibit the work of dynamic Hudson Valley based artists across its beautiful 153-acres. The list includes Emil Alzamora, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, and Millicent Young.

"Kaatsbaan's 2022 Festivals represent our commitment to provide an extraordinary environment for

cultural innovation and excellence as a cultural park and to presenting multidisciplinary works." said Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive & Artistic Officer "As such, we are proud to continue contributing to the Hudson Valley's vast cultural landscape as well as the economic health of our Dutchess County community. Through innovative partnerships, we continue to present unparalleled artists from dance, music, culinary, poetry, and visual art, providing our audiences opportunities to engage with today's leading artists."

"We are thrilled to once again convene such notable artists for our upcoming 2022 Festivals," said Stella Abrera, Artistic Director. "Staying true to our mission of being a year-round dance sanctuary, we also look to support a diverse range of artists both as performers and creators and we strive to ensure that our programming accurately reflects today's society by supporting performers who advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts."

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators:

Hilary Greene, visual art

Jeff Gordinier, culinary, poetry, and music

Oliver Ray, music

Kaatsbaan Annual Summer Festival

Week 1

June 3: Summer Soirée dinner by celebrity caterer Mary Giuliani plus a very special intimate concert with Natalie Merchant.

June 4 & 5: World Premiere by Live Arts Global

This new work will be created in part during a Kaatsbaan residency and will feature live musical accompaniment.

Directors & Creators: Joanna Defelice and Melanie Hamrick

Choreographers: including Danielle Agami and Kristin Sudeikis

Music: The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, Alabama Shakes and more

Music Director: Gabe McDonough

Producers: Joanna Defelice, Melanie Hamrick, Lauren Marrus, and Christine Shevchenko

Week 2

June 11 & 12: a??a??Classic and New Dance from Rising Stars

Featuring rising stars including Juilliard wunderkind Kayla Mak, Olivia Bell and Philip Duclos from School of American Ballet Theater, and more, will perform classic and contemporary works plus a new Kaatsbaan commissioned group work from rising Juilliard choreographic talent, Haley Winegarden, recipient of the first Kaatsbaan Playing Field Choreography Award. Live music featuring the acclaimed Neave Trio.

Week 3

June 18: An Evening of New Songs by Taylor Mac and Matt Ray

Taylor Mac and friends pay homage to queer icons of the past and present in this work-in-progress concert, slated for a 2023 NYC premiere. Featuring a selection of all-new original songs co-written with composer/music director Matt Ray. Taylor Mac is reunited with longtime collaborators co-director Niegel Smith, choreographer Faye Driscoll and costume designer Machine Dazzle and creative producers Pomegranate Arts. Mac, who is a 2017 MacArthur "genius grant" recipient, and collaborators will create the work during a month-long Kaatsbaan residency, culminating in this performance celebrating Pride month in the Hudson Valley.

June 19: Community Event Commemorating Juneteenth

Saxophonist and composer Tyrone Birkett and his ensemble Emancipation, perform his Postmodern Spirituals and a new composition in collaboration with New York City-based dancer and choreographer Robert Rubama. The weekend includes a specially curated poetry lineup curated by multi-award-winning poet, Patricia Smith, joined by poet laureate of Los Angeles Lynne Thompson and Pulitzer Prize winning poet, Tyehimba Jess. This event is sponsored by the award-winning Sorel Liqueur, the original red drink from Jackie Summers.

Kaatsbaan Annual Fall Festival

Week 1

September 16: Gala dinner with world renowned chef, Francis Mallmann in honor of Philip Glass's 85th birthday. Kaatsbaan festival culinary curator, Jeff Gordinier, will moderate a conversation about Philip Glass's work, and its impact, with a panel of esteemed guests close to Glass's life and work.

September 17 & 18: The Glass Etudes at Kaatsbaan - celebrating Philip Glass's 85th birthday

Glass's Etudes for Piano are some of the most personal and popular works of Philip Glass's storied career. The Etudes will feature world premieres of newly commissioned works by choreographers spanning generations and genres accompanied by live interpretations on piano. Presented by Kaatsbaan and produced in collaboration with Pomegranate Arts. New commissioned works by choreographers Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber. Pianists include Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa. Official Kaatsbaan Sponsor, The Natori Company, providing costumes by award-winning fashion designer, Josie Natori.

Week 2

September 24 & 25: Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan.

Week 3

September 30: Special music concert to be announced in the spring

October 1: Film screening of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, with closing night West Side Story themed party to include a new work commissioned by Kaatsbaan featuring choreography by Ricky Ubeda, (Flaco) from the film.

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Artists: Emil Alzamora, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, and Millicent Young. The public is invited to stroll the grounds and take in the magnificent views of nature and art.

*All programming subject to change

Summer Festival pre-sale ticket sales for members begin March 1, 2022

Summer Festival general ticket sales begin March 15, 2021

Fall Festival pre-sale ticket sales for members begin June 16, 2022

Fall Festival general ticket sales begin June 30, 2022

Kaatsbaan Summer and Fall Festivals take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org.