SUNY Cortland Unveils Spring Theatre Season with MR. MARMALADE and CINDERELLA

The SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department's Spring Season offers a dynamic range of theatrical, musical, and dance experiences that celebrate creativity, imagination, and bold storytelling. From thought-provoking drama to classic musical theatre and vibrant student showcases, the season invites audiences to experience the full scope of campus artistry.

The Mainstage season opens with Mr. Marmalade by Noah Haidle, directed by Tanner Efinger, running February 26 through March 1, 2026, in the Lab Theater of the Dowd Fine Arts Center. Darkly comic and deeply unsettling, the play centers on Lucy, a four-year-old girl whose imaginary friend reveals the troubling emotional realities surrounding her. Featuring Athena Molina as Lucy and Ryan Hinks as the chilling Mr. Marmalade, the production challenges assumptions about innocence and adulthood and is intended for mature audiences.

In bold contrast, spring concludes with the enchantment of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, presented April 10-19, 2026, on the Dowd Fine Arts Center stage. This refreshing take on the beloved fairy tale blends humor, heart, and timeless characters. Senior musical theatre major Viven Rose Reed stars as Ella, alongside Ryan James Rodriguez as Prince Topher, Heather Hayes as the whimsical fairy godmother Marie, and Jocelyn Coburn as the idealistic Jean-Michel.

Beyond the Mainstage, Musical Theatre students shine in New Voices, a freshman cabaret on February 8, followed by a Women's History Month Cabaret on March 3. The season also features choir and orchestra concerts and culminates with Dance Demo on May 9.