Irvington Theater Will Host Halloween Drag Spectacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irvington Theater will host “Witch, Please!,” a, 21+ drag spectacular taking place at the historic theater on Thursday, October 9. Prepare to be bewitched by phenomenal local and national drag stars who will conjure up performances inspired by your favorite Halloween icons.

Featuring high-energy numbers and a showstopping Sanderson Sisters finale, "Witch, Please!" promises a night of mesmerizing music and merriment — all just a stone's throw away from legendary Sleepy Hollow.

Audiences ages 21 and up are invited to don their most fabulous costume and head to Irvington Theater for Witch, Please! on Thursday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Run time is 90 minutes, and the event is followed by a photo-op with the performers. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 123-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and, in collaboration with its Arts Partners, curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More