India Mckinney Directorial Debut Of 'The Truck' At The 23rd Annual UrbanWorld Film Festival

India McKinney's world premieres her directorial debut short film, THE TRUCK, will screen at the 23rd annual Urbanworld Film Festival in the Young Creators Showcase. The film is a reminder to everyone that some of life's smallest moments can become the most meaningful.

THE TRUCK will screen on Saturday, September 21st at AMC Empire 25 in New York City at 6:30pm in theater 10.

In THE TRUCK, young sister Liv decides to take her brother, Dominic, out for a night of adventure after his recent breakup. Dominic and Liv drive continually throughout their small rural town as Dominic slowly begins to open up. Through the disagreements they experience during this night out, the pair are able rebuilds their strained relationship.

THE TRUCK serves to remind its audience that everything will be okay and some of life's small moments can become the most meaningful.

McKinney resides in New York where she recently graduated with a Masters in Directing from the School of Visual Arts. Before receiving her Masters, McKinney worked in many facets of the entertainment industry including late night television (Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), multiple production companies and network television. She has recently started working as a Filmmaking Teacher Artist with TAKE TWO Film Academy.

McKinney chose to film the majority of the film from the back of the pickup truck the teens "borrow" from their father. The decision to shoot the film within the parameters of their father's pickup truck was to create a more intimate environment for Dominic to go through this emotional journey. "I like how the shooting style creates a more dramatic feeling for a rather light hearted film." McKinney states. "Dominic's headspace is closed off even though he doesn't admit it. By shooting in such a confided way, I believe it mirrors his true emotional state."

THE TRUCK features newcomers Jarvis Tomdio and Mecca Akbar. THE FAMILY drama, produced by Danae Grandison with cinematographer Demi Waldron, foresees great audience responses and reviews. McKinney looks forward to working on her next short film and incorporating the same intimate and confined style that she developed in THE TRUCK.

"I'm so excited to be apart Urbanworld! I've spent the past few years reading articles about the festival and never thought I'd get to be apart of it." said McKinney. "It's truly an honor to be able to share my work and celebrate diversity in filmmaking."

THE TRUCK will screen in the Young Creators Showcase with four other diverse filmmakers from age 18 - 24. To purchase tickets, visit:

https://www.urbanworld.org/2019/the-truck

https://www.urbanworld.org/2019/the-truck





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You