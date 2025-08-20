IN THE WORKS ~ IN THE WOODS Theatre Festival Returns to the Forestburgh Playhouse Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The IN THE WORKS ~ IN THE WOODS Theatre Festival was created and founded in 2021 at the Forestburgh Playhouse. The festival is set to return next month. The event will run September 5-7, 2025.

During one week every September, dozens of creators from around the country gather on our enchanting Forestburgh, NY campus to rehearse, rewrite, commune, workshop and share their gifts with our community at large. Over the course of the festival weekend – we present staged readings of the new plays, new musicals and 2 new solo cabaret acts.

In addition, the Theatre Festival features Q & A talkbacks with the audiences, Off The Cuff conversations with world-renown theatre-makers, open-mic nights, tastings by local food and beverage artisans - and plenty of other wonderful surprises.

This year's lineup will include Lou Liberatore, Luba Mason, Philippe Arroyo, Julia Knitel, Ryann Redmond, Neal Lerner, Colin Hanlon, Shereen Ahmed, Jerry Mitchell, and Natasha Katz.

Be a part of the magic of theatre – and come check out the 2025 IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS Festival in NY. Help support emerging and established theatrical artistry – and carry on the brilliant and unique, theatrical legacy of the Sullivan Catskills!

