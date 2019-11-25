First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Central New York Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Dylan Parkin - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 6%
 Joe Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%
 Nick Bessette - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 5%

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
TJ Cravens - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%
 Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%
 Vinny Granata - EXIT LAUGHING - County Players 6%

Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Ted Lange - I'M NOT RAPPAPORT - Redhouse 9%
 Forrest McClendon - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 9%

Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Ryan Albinus - RENT - Redhouse 13%
 Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 9%
 Chris Stevens - ELF THE MUSICAL - Syracuse Stage 8%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Allauna Overstreet Gibson - PIPPIN - Theatre444 9%
 Laura D. Feligno - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
 Chloe Kramer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 5%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock 9%
 Tamara Cacchione - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%
 Emily McCarthy - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 16%
 Annie Winneg - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 8%
 Caitlin Connelly - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Clove Creek Dinner Theater 7%

Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Yarissa Tiara Millan - RENT - Redhouse 15%
 Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 14%
 Rachel Rhodes-Devey - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 8%

Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444 14%
 Juda Leah + Sean Matthew Whiteford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%
 Denise Wornell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 11%

Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%
 Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 13%
 Sebastiani Romagnolo - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 13%

Best College/University Production of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre 24%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Dutchess Community College 15%
 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Saint John Fisher College 13%

Best College/University Production of a Play
SWEAT - Dutchess Community College 70%
 HOOKMAN - Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre (Ithaca College) 30%

Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production
Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444 11%
 Rosemary Evaul - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 8%
 Lobsang Camacho - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Nikki Moody - RENT - Redhouse 15%
 Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 14%
 Jim Halliday - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 12%

Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 14%
 Colin Keating - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 8%
 Christine Crawfis - GUYS AND DOLLS - County Players, inc 7%

Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Hunter Foster & Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 13%
 John Saunders - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 11%

Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Krystal Wadsworth - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%
 Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%
 Korrie Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 13%
 Steve Hayes - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 11%
 Krystal Osborne - INDEPENDENCE - Breadcrumbs Productions 9%

Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production
Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 40%
 Kathy Gilbert - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 36%
 Kathy Gilbert - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Central New York Playhouse 24%

Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 58%
 Al Annotto - GRAND HOTEL - The Rev Theatre Company 42%

Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre
Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 18%
 Lobsang Cachamo - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%
 Marc Schroeder - OUR TOWN - County Players 8%

Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production
Travis McHale - RENT - Redhouse 19%
 Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 16%
 Andrew Gmoser - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 12%

Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 9%
 PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%
 DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 6%

Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
RENT - Redhouse 17%
 LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 12%
 ELF - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Play in a Community Theatre Production
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 14%
 DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%
 THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 14%
 ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%
 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%

Best Professional Dance Production
The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater 42%
 Peter Pan - Crouse Hinds Theater 35%
 THE ART OF DANCE - Salt space/ salt city dance festival 23%

Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Bill Stobie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 15%
 Andy Weintraub - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%
 Josh Taylor - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 10%

Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Carolyn Mraz - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 16%
 Czerton Lim - ELF - Syracuse Stage 12%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 16%
 Josh Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 15%
 Andy Weintraub - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 22%
 Shane Cinal - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 16%
 Tim Brown - I'M NOT A RAPPAPORT - Redhouse 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Damon Fletcher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 9%
 Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer 9%
 Pat Fegley - PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%
 Jeremiah Thompson - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%
 Thom Webb - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Bradley Levine - CASSE NOISETTE - Bridge Street Theatre 15%
 Derek Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%
 Basil Allen - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse 16%
 Temar Underwood - RENT - Redhouse 12%
 Seth Pagliaroli - ELF - Syracuse Stage 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Marilla Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 8%
 Hannah Fox - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
 Katie-Beth Anspach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Susan Gies - OUR SUBURB - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%
 Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 12%
 Michele Lindor - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 15%
 Samantha Steinmetz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Alyssa Otoski - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Angie Colonna - GREASE - Mac-haydn Theater 11%
 Ariella Serur - RENT - Redhouse 10%
 Erica Wilpon - MAMMA MIA - Cortland Repertory Theatre 10%

