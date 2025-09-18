Eric Walton Brings His Talents To The Irvington Theater Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eric Walton, the world-traveling, critically acclaimed mentalist and magician, will bring his singular act to Irvington Theater on October 4.

From Off-Broadway theaters to cruise ships to legendary venues throughout the US and the United Kingdom – and now to the Rivertowns – Walton delights in sharing his mystifying talents in mentalism and magic. He certainly knows his way around a deck of cards, and audiences will be blown away by Walton's ability to read your mind.



The show, Eric Walton: Mentalist & Magician, poses intriguing questions: Does fate govern our lives? Is it possible to see the future? Do we all possess a sixth sense? Through his deftly employed wit, stagecraft, and wealth of esoteric knowledge, Walton explores these and other arcane yet perennial questions.

Join Irvington Theater for Eric Walton: Mentalist & Magician on Saturday, October 4 at 7pm. All tickets are just $33 (plus fees) and available for purchase online.

