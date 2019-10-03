Cortland Rep Downtown Presents Wade Preston

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents the return of "Billy Joel's Piano Man" Wade Preston in a new concert entitled In A New York State of Mind. This highly entertaining show performed by this incredible Broadway singer/pianist will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. This is Preston's third concert at CRT Downtown, having performed in October the last two years and he returns by popular demand. Tickets are $25.00 and are selling quickly.

It's not often a man can stand in front of a piano and command an audience's full attention. Preston's musical prowess and dexterity alone is enough to drop a stadium full of jaws. But combined with his versatile vocal talent, child-like stage charm, storytelling and sense of humor, he delivers an undeniably unique and exciting solo show. Wade is best known for his role as the piano man in Billy Joel's Broadway hit Movin' Out. He is an original cast member, having done the full 3 1/2 year run on Broadway, and often guested on both national tours. He is credited with having done the show more times than anyone else, and was the only "Piano Man" to do both this role, which requires playing lead keyboards and singing all the songs, and also play the synthesizer part at the same time.

When Billy Joel was preparing his extended band for the historic Last Play at Shea concerts, where months of rehearsals, preparations, and sound checks were required, Billy hired Wade as his stand in. These days, Wade mostly performs solo concerts and occasionally with The MOB, otherwise known as as the Movin' Out Band which is comprised of all Movin' Out and/or Billy Joel alumni. For this concert, Preston will accompany himself on piano, singing some of Billy's greatest hits, a few "deep cuts" and also music from other similar artists. A songwriter himself, he will perform a few original pieces as well. See videos of his talent at www.wadepreston.com.

To order tickets, visit www.cortlandrep.org for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 607-753-6161 or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 - 5:00, Monday - Friday.





