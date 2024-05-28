Composers Concordance Will Host CompCord Ensemble at Howland Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 23rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance presents its fifth annual concert event at the historic Howland Cultural Center, the first building in Beacon, New York to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The event will feature New York's CompCord Ensemble in collaboration with Beacon musicians and will include vocalists Judi Silvano and Charles Coleman, poets/narrators Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford and John Pietaro as well as Franz Hackl on trumpet, Brad Hubbard on baritone saxophone and bass clarinet, Debra Kaye on piano, Paul Carroll on percussion and Gene Pritsker will conduct and play guitar.

Featured compositions include the operatic-poem ''Louder, Please, My Watch Can't Hear You" with music by Gene Pritsker and poetry (inspired by official FBI transcripts) by John Pietaro, "Vignettes Brève" by Judi Silvano, "At Liberty" by Debra Kaye, two songs by Timothy Brown and "Suicide Barbie" by Charles Coleman based on poetry by Robert C. Ford. There event will also feature two solo snare drum compositions by Peter Jarvis and an arrangement of Duke Ellington's 'Mood Indigo'.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

