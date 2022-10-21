Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For Reading Of Rachel Yong's STATEWIDE SELF STORAGE Presented By Irvington Theater

Irvington Theater's free reading of Rachel Yong's Statewide Self Storage takes place on November 3.

Register for Central New York News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Casting Announced For Reading Of Rachel Yong's STATEWIDE SELF STORAGE Presented By Irvington Theater

Irvington Theater has announced casting details for their upcoming, sold-out Arts Incubator reading of playwright Rachel Yong's Statewide Self Storage at the Irvington Public Library on November 3 at 7:30pm.

Joining Brooklyn-based playwright Rachel Yong and director Gregory G. Allen are actors William English, Jenny Fabrizio, Julie Griffin, Drew Lazaroff, and Maddie Sledge. Griffin was last featured in Irvington Theater's Arts Incubator online, in Evelyn Mertens' play Is Nothing Sacred? Yong herself was first introduced to Irvington audiences when her play Guilt is a Mother was selected for the Theater's inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest in 2021. Sledge has performed on the Irvington Theater stage with Broadway Training Center, while English, Fabrizio, and Lazaroff make their Irvington debuts.

Set at a row of outdoor storage units in a suburban desert, Statewide Self Storage is a thoughtful, moving tale of fathers and daughters, finding compassion, and making sense of the stuff we accumulate in our lives. This reading is presented as part of Irvington Theater's Arts Incubator series, showcasing in-development works of theater and inviting audiences into the creative process.

"Working on this play, which I started in 2009, has not been dissimilar to combing through a storage unit," said Yong when reflecting on her goals for the reading. "Every few years, after some period of major personal transition, I have revisited the piece, been surprised by what the me of three years before might have stored away or thought valuable, tossed out major chunks, and carried in new ideas and experiences. What's left, after a very long, slow, and private process, is, hopefully, a distillation... The play finally feels like it represents where I am today, and I think it's ready for a little more light shining in."

Irvington Theater's free reading of Rachel Yong's Statewide Self Storage takes place on November 3 at 7:30pm at the Irvington Public Library, located at 12 S Astor Street in Irvington. Parking is available. This event is sold out, and no walk-up tickets will be sold, but you can join the waitlist for tickets at www.irvingtontheater.com/statewideselfstorage.

Rachel Yong's plays have been performed at The Flea Theater, JACK, HERE, Berkeley Rep, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University. She is a founding member of Decent Company, where she wrote and performed three solo shows, including Diver Girl: or, The Most Fearless Rachel Yong! Prior to moving to New York, she was a proud member of PlayGround, the Bay Area's leading playwright incubator. She is the writer and creator of the comedy web series Randee So Dandy and has written and produced two short films screened at the Asian American International Film Festival. She also writes essays, novels, reviews, and poems.

Gregory G. Allen is the manager of Irvington Theater. He is an award-winning writer and director of film and stage. He spent six years as artistic director of 4th Wall Theatre in New Jersey, who specialized in lesser known and original theatre pieces. He is a published author of several books, a member of the The Dramatist Guild and The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and a former member of the BMI Musical Theater Workshop.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 2022-2023 Season with Skidmore College Collaboration This SundayThe Schenectady Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 2022-2023 Season with Skidmore College Collaboration This Sunday
October 19, 2022

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022-2023 season by returning to Universal Preservation Hall for another collaboration with Skidmore College 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23.
Kitchen Theatre Company Continues It's 2022-2023 Season With EDITH CAN SHOOT THINGS AND HIT THEMKitchen Theatre Company Continues It's 2022-2023 Season With EDITH CAN SHOOT THINGS AND HIT THEM
October 19, 2022

The 2022-2023 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them, a coming of age story that explores the gap between childhood and whatever comes next. Performances of Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Sunday, November 20.
Proctors, Capital Repertory Theatre And Universal Preservation Hall To Present A Multitude Of Events In 2023Proctors, Capital Repertory Theatre And Universal Preservation Hall To Present A Multitude Of Events In 2023
October 18, 2022

A tribute to the queen of soul, a dash of history and stories by a beloved children's author are all coming to Proctors Collaborative in 2023!
Pierre Bensusan, France's Guitar Master Returns To Ithaca Area For ConcertPierre Bensusan, France's Guitar Master Returns To Ithaca Area For Concert
October 18, 2022

Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back toTrumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, in a village just outside Ithaca, New York.
Walking on Water Productions Presents Inaugural WOW'S NOW FESTIVALWalking on Water Productions Presents Inaugural WOW'S NOW FESTIVAL
October 17, 2022

Walking on Water Productions will present their inaugural festival of staged readings, WoW's Now: Walking on Water's New Original Works, featuring three new musicals.