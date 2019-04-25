CRT Wraps Up Spring Season with LOVE IS A ROSE

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown wraps up their 4th Spring Season with an electric and exciting tribute with LOVE IS A ROSE: A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF Linda Ronstadt. On Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4 at 7:30 PM, Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz will bring their unique and intimate concert to the beautiful setting of Cortland's new downtown performance arts space.

Linda Ronstadt's multi-platinum career made her the original undisputed "Queen of Country Rock" in the 1970s, and by the end of 1978 she was the first-ever woman to sell out a stadium/arena tour and the highest-paid woman in rock music. Her golden voice was silenced by Parkinson's Disease in 2013, but audiences once again have a chance to enjoy the iconic hits of this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in this wonderful and heartfelt tribute.

In their sensational act, Hanke and Ratusz belt out hit after hit from Ms. Ronstadt's eclectic 28-studio-album catalog while adding personal stories and historic accounts of her impressive achievements. With a setlist as varied as the multiple genres spanned by this quintessential song interpreter, LOVE IS A ROSE takes audiences on an exciting journey through the worlds of rock, pop, country rock, Latin, folk and jazz standards. And of course, no Linda Ronstadt tribute would be complete without selections from her collection of Mexican mariachi music Canciones de Mi Padre, released in 1987 and still the biggest- selling non-English-language album in American record history.

Eliciting encores and standing ovations at every performance, LOVE IS A ROSE showcases the incredible legacy of Linda Ronstadt by sharing her timeless music without imitation, but instead with integrity, passion, and purpose in a heart-filling and soul-thrilling concert event.

Tickets for this incredible performance are $30.00 each and are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Spring hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00, and on Saturdays from noon - 7:30 when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are available online at CortlandRep.org, with a slight service fee.





