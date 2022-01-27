COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW Comes To The Madison Theatre At Molloy College

This spring, the Madison Theatre at Molloy College raises a toast to entertainment with Cocktail Hour: The Show, by New York City-based dance company Ballets with a Twist. The performance will take place on Friday, April 1, at 8:00pm, and will feature the stage premiere of Mirage, a four-part suite safely choreographed, rehearsed, and produced for film between pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Single tickets are $35-50 and can be purchased at madisontheatre.org or by calling the Madison Theatre Box Office, at 516-323-4444. Additional information, including directions to the college (1000 Hempstead Ave.) and a campus map, can also be found on the venue's website.

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music, and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. It's high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

Program highlights include

"Mirage" [PREMIERE] - Intrigue and illusion bloom in this urban desert suite as wild spirits discover oases of the imagination.

"Rum Runner"- A spicy night in Cuba, a promenade through Puerto Rico, a samba in Brazil... This lively Latin suite brings on the heat!

"Manhattan" - After a big-city evening, a Park Avenue socialite steps out with her dearest companion, the soulful strains of a jazz trumpet echoing the mood of the changing skyline.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit balletswithatwist.com.