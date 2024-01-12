CLYDE'S Comes to Syracuse Stage This Month

Click Here continues its 50th Anniversary Season with “Clyde’s,” Lynn Nottage’s Tony-award nominated comedy following the formerly incarcerated cooks of a rundown truck stop diner on their quest to craft the perfect sandwich. First seen on Broadway in 2021, “Clyde’s” is directed by Chip Miller and will run Jan. 31 – Feb. 18 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. It is co-produced with Portland Center Stage.

Tucked away on some seldom traveled stretch of road, Letitia, Rafael and newcomer Jason work under the watchful eye of Clyde, who runs her eponymous dive like a prison warden: It's her way, or the highway. But under the tutelage of the sage-like Montrellous, the cooks learn to channel Clyde’s antipathy into inspiration, and use their kitchen skills to craft a recipe for a brighter future. Set outside of Reading, PA, “Clyde’s” is a workplace comedy about horrible bosses, the revelations that come from hitting rock bottom and the power of art to redeem all who choose to eat at its table.

"I am so grateful to Syracuse Stage and Portland Center Stage for the opportunity to dive into Lynn Nottage's excellent play,” said director Chip Miller. “With humor and heart, ‘Clyde's’ is a meditation on how we access our humanity after we've been robbed of it and the power of a collective to make small, but significant steps towards redemption through the act of nourishing others. I cannot wait to explore the rich and delicious world of these characters with this incredible team of collaborators."

The “Clyde’s” production team includes Britton Mauk (sets), Dominique Fawn Hill (costumes), Marika Kent (lights), Phil Johnson (sound) and Dylinn Andrew (hair and wigs). The cast includes Andrea Vernae* as Clyde, Setareki Wainiqolo* as Montrellous, Orion Bradshaw* as Jason, Lauren Steele* as Letitia and Pascal Arquimedes* as Rafael.

“We are pleased to partner with our colleagues at Oregon’s Portland Center Stage to bring this powerful and timely story to life for Central New York,” said Bob Hupp, Syracuse Stage artistic director. “Lynn Nottage is a preeminent theatrical storyteller and ‘Clyde’s’ is one of her best. After seeing it on Broadway in 2021, I felt confident ‘Clyde’s’ would be a story that would engage our community and I’m thrilled to share this funny, compelling play with everyone as part of our 50th Anniversary season.”

Lynn Nottage’s plays include the Pulitzer-prize winning “Ruined,” “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark,” “MJ The Musical'' and “Intimate Apparel,” which was performed at Syracuse Stage in 2006. Born in Brooklyn in 1964, Nottage is a 2007 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship recipient, was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2019 and currently teaches playwriting at Columbia University.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $25 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office.

Pay-What-You-Will performances for “Clyde’s” are Jan. 31 – Feb. 4 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on Feb. 4, 10 and 15; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for Feb. 7 and 18 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

The Slutzker Family Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor for the 50th Anniversary Season. Additional season support comes from the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation and Advance Media New York. The community partner for “Clyde’s” is the Center for Community Alternatives.