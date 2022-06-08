CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens At The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company opens its inaugural production of the 2022 Season - Catch Me If You Can. The show runs June 8-28 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

Based on the unbelievable true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set during the jet age of the 60s. Frank runs away from his fractured home to pursue a life of great adventure, conning people along the way by assuming a multitude of identities: airline pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. When the FBI catches on, Frank not only eludes capture but revels in the pursuit. A fast, rollicking musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Terrence McNally, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, heartfelt musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Catch Me If You Can is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. Anthony Raimondi serves as Associate Choreographer. The show features musical direction by Brian Cimmet, scenic design by Adam Koch, and video design by Steven Royal. Costume design is by resident designer, Tiffany Howard with hair and makeup design by Alfonso Annotto, lighting design by Jose Santiago, and sound design by Kevin Heard.

The cast of Catch Me If You Can is led by Ian Ward (Broadway: Gettin' the Band Back Together, Radio City Spectacular) as Frank Abagnale, Jr., Mike Masters (TV: Blindspot, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law & Order; Off-Broadway: An Evening at the Carlyle, Moby Dick) as Carl Hanratty, and Timothy Warmen (Broadway: Spiderman Turn off The Dark, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sideshow, The Who's Tommy, Jekyll and Hyde), as Frank Abagnale, Sr. Sandy Bainum (Broadway: 42nd Street; Regional: Mamma Mia!, Catch Me If You Can, Company, Parade) as Paula Abagnale/Carol Strong and Lila Coogan (Broadway: Mary Poppins, 1st National Tour: Anastasia) as Brenda Strong make their REV debuts.

The cast also features Ashley Agrusa, Elizabeth Brady, Chris Clark, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Taylor Evans, Travis Flynt, Kelly Gleason, Sarah Gold, Ian Hayes, Ryan M. Hunt, Arjaye Johnson, Aimee Lane, Elle May Patterson, Clark Anton Rulon, Ben Sears, Crystal Sha'nae, Jesse Sharp, Charles P. Way, and Jillian Wessel.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.