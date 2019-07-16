BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation tells the tale of veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song and dance act after World War II.

With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.

The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available. Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.





