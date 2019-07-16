BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS

Jul. 16, 2019  

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation tells the tale of veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song and dance act after World War II.

With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.

The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available. Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bridge Street Theatre Presents THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD
  • Hudson Stage Company Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
  • Elizabeth Ward Land To Star In SUNSET BOULEVARD At The Mac-Haydn Theatre
  • Review Roundup: GREASE at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival; What Did The Critics Think?
  • Celebrated Storytellers To Appear At STORYSTAGE: PROSE(E) OF PRIDE, June 29
  • The Orchard Project Announces Participants In 2019 Episodic Lab For TV Writers

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup