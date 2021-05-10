Binghamton University Cancels TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 in Response to Casting Concerns

Binghamton University's previously announced production of "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" has been canceled in response to student pushback, Pipe Dream reports.

The controversy began in February, when an Instagram account called @weeseeyou_binghamton made a post drawing attention to "potentially inappropriate racial casting" and called for the cancellation of the production. A petition, titled "Binghamton University: Demands for Racial Justice in the Binghamton Theatre Department," was also launched.

The petition detailed a meeting that took place in November, when students first brought their concerts to members of the faculty.

"In this meeting, students came forward with concerns about inappropriate racial casting," the petition stated. "The department dismissed these concerns, and many students left the meeting feeling, among many things, disappointed and insulted. We believe that this department's choice to continue the production of 'Twilight Los Angeles, 1992' in this manner will perpetuate outdated and harmful stereotypes, tropes and caricatures of race to the detriment of audiences and the student body."

Barbara Wolfe, chair and director of undergraduate studies for the theatre department, said a statement was released in response to the petition, detailing the reasons why the production has since been canceled.

"The online petition and social media content focusing on the production strongly voiced the concern of not being heard," Wolfe wrote in an email. "We heard you, and we need more conversation to take place. Planning is underway for faculty, staff and students to have a facilitated meeting to ensure all voices and points of view can be represented in a safe, equal space."

If students are interested in participating in this meeting, they should contact their student representatives.

Patrick Saint Ange, a founding member of @weseeyou_binghamton, said that the decision to cancel the production was ultimately left to the show's director, Danyé Brown.

"[Brown] would have likely continued her plans had it not been for the brave students in the ['Twilight: Los Angeles 1992'] cast who decided to leave the project despite the department's strict rules against [leaving] a production," Saint Ange wrote. "[Theatre department rules] dictate that a student who agrees to participate in a show cannot audition for another show the following semester if they choose to leave."

Brown said she would encourage students to reach out to herself or other University resources to further discuss the matter.

As for @weseeyou_binghamton, Saint Ange said he will continue working with students and the theatre department to address such issues.

Read more on Pipe Dream.