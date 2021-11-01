American Idol Finalist Tristan McIntosh Stars In THE LINDA RONSTADT EXPERIENCE

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents The Linda Ronstadt Experience featuring American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh, on Friday, November 19 at 8:00pm.

Tickets range from $15-$49 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to are required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance.

American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan's formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience features chart topping smash hits, "You're No Good", "When Will I Be Loved", "That'll Be The Day", "Blue Bayou" and many more classic hits. This repertoire spans from Linda's early days with The Stone Poneys, the 1970s, where she helped forge the Country-Rock sound with classic renditions of songs by The Eagles, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, and into the '80s where she bridged the New Wave sound into huge hits with her chart-topping tenth album Mad Love. Linda's explosive live shows also included material by The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Little Feet, and other contemporaries of the day.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is "The Premier Touring Tribute" showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous. Revel in the songs Linda Ronstadt brought to life so beautifully performed by the Linda Ronstadt Experience. Tristan McIntosh takes the audience on an emotional ride of purity, power, and heartbreak as she is soaring through these songs as though they live inside her.

Learn more at http://www.thelindaronstadtexperience.com/ and PatchogueTheatre.org.