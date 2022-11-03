Allston James' BEYOND HARBOR'S PEACE Comes to the Playwrights & Artists Festival

Each season KN0W Theatre in Binghamton, New York, celebrating its 30th season, invites playwrights to respond thematically to specific works of fine art. The selected plays are then produced at the Playwrights & Artists Festival November 18-26 before live audiences. Allston James' "Beyond Harbor's Peace" will be performed on November 19 & 26 at 8:00 PM at KNOW Theatre, 74 Carroll Street, Binghamton, New York.

"For me, photographer Bill Gorman's moody image of sailboats at anchor provoked a strikingly contradictory scene, "Allston James explains. "My play centers on a sailing tragedy outside San Francisco's Golden Gate and explores how indecision can lead to disaster even more fiercely than a bad decision and how it can haunt someone for a lifetime."

Allston James' drama "First Stone from the Moon" was a Runner-up for the Kenneth Branagh New Drama Writing Award at Windsor Fringe in 2021. He is also three-time recipient of the William Broyles Award for Distinguished Playwriting. During the pandemic, two of his plays were produced as short films by theatres in Glasgow and London. In August, his monologue "Negative Is, Negative Does" was streamed by PRO.ACT Fest in Kyiv, Ukraine. A new drama, "Reverie 2.0," will be produced by Gallery Players Theatre, in its 56th season in New York City, at its annual New Play Festival in January.

Ticket information for KNOW Theatre's Playwrights & Artists Festival can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207208®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fknowtheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1