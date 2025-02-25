Albany Symphony Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

The season kicks off in October with Alex Berko + Stravinsky's Firebird.
Albany Symphony has announced its 2025-26 season, which will kick off this October. Subscriptions on sale now for renewing subscribers as part of our VIP Renewal period Not a current 2024-25 season subscriber? Check back in mid-March to become an Albany Symphony 2025-26 Season subscriber.
Check out the full season lineup below!
David Alan Miller, conductor
Zlatomir Fung, Cello
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia
Antonín Dvořák: Cello Concerto
Alex Berko: New Work (world premiere)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919)
David Alan Miller, conductor
Keila Wakao, violin
Albany Pro Musica
Bobby Ge: Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Gustav Holst: The Planets
DAVID Alan Miller, CONDUCTOR
Make the Albany Symphony your home for the holidays and celebrate the season with family and friends at the Capital Region’s most beloved holiday spectacular. Performing sparkling carols, holiday favorites and more!
David Alan Miller, conductor
Christina Bouey, violin
Yi-heng Yang, fortepiano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Isaac Thomas: New Work (world premiere)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94, “The Surprise”
David Alan Miller, conductor
Christina Bouey, violin
Yi-heng Yang, fortepiano
André Raphel, Guest Conductor
Midori, violin
Jennifer Higdon: TenFold
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10
David Alan Miller, conductor
John Brancy, baritone
Kara Dugan, mezzo-soprano
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky:The Tempest
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer
Loren Loiacono: New Vocal Work
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”
David Alan Miller, conductor
John Brancy, baritone
Kara Dugan, mezzo-soprano
David Alan Miller, conductor
Anwen Deng, piano
Francisco del Pino: New Work (world premiere)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7
David Alan Miller, conductor
Anwen Deng, piano
David Alan Miller, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, Piano
Joel Thompson: To See the Sky
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2
Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations
David Alan Miller, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, Piano
David Alan Miller, conductor
The music of John Williams has transported us beyond our imagination. To new worlds. Through heart-pounding adventures. Be there as David Alan Miller conducts all your John Williams favorites: Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, E.T., and of course, Star Wars.
David Alan Miller, conductor
Dogs of Desire, the orchestra’s electrifying, genre-bending new music group, presents newly penned works by some of today’s most adventurous American composers.
David Alan Miller, conductor
Daniel Matsukawa, Bassoon
Sandbox Percussion
Viet Cuong: New Work (world premiere)
Christopher Theofanidis: New Work
Clarice Assad: Terra, Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra
Plus, America250 Commissions by: Brittney Benton, Jihyun Kim, & Max Vinetz
