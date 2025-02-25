Albany Symphony Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Albany Symphony has announced its 2025-26 season, which will kick off this October. Subscriptions on sale now for renewing subscribers as part of our VIP Renewal period Not a current 2024-25 season subscriber? Check back in mid-March to become an Albany Symphony 2025-26 Season subscriber.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Alex Berko + Stravinsky's Firebird

David Alan Miller, conductor

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia

Antonín Dvořák: Cello Concerto

Alex Berko: New Work (world premiere)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919)

Bobby Ge + Holst's The Planets

David Alan Miller, conductor

Keila Wakao, violin

Albany Pro Musica

Bobby Ge: Violin Concerto (world premiere)

Gustav Holst: The Planets

Magic of the Season

DAVID Alan Miller, CONDUCTOR

Make the Albany Symphony your home for the holidays and celebrate the season with family and friends at the Capital Region’s most beloved holiday spectacular. Performing sparkling carols, holiday favorites and more!

Isaac Thomas + Haydn's "Surprise" Symphony

David Alan Miller, conductor

Christina Bouey, violin

Yi-heng Yang, fortepiano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Isaac Thomas: New Work (world premiere)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94, “The Surprise”

André Raphel Conducts Shostakovich 10 + Midori

André Raphel, Guest Conductor

Midori, violin​

Jennifer Higdon: TenFold​​

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Loren Loiacono + Tchaikovsky & Mahler

David Alan Miller, conductor

John Brancy, baritone

Kara Dugan, mezzo-soprano

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky:The Tempest​

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer​

Loren Loiacono: New Vocal Work

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3, ​“Rhenish”

Francisco del Pino + Beethoven & Bruckner

David Alan Miller, conductor

Anwen Deng, piano

Francisco del Pino: New Work (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Joel Thompson + Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto

David Alan Miller, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, Piano

Joel Thompson: To See the Sky ​

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

David Alan Miller, conductor

The music of John Williams has transported us beyond our imagination. To new worlds. Through heart-pounding adventures. Be there as David Alan Miller conducts all your John Williams favorites: Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, E.T., and of course, Star Wars.

Dogs of Desire

David Alan Miller, conductor

Dogs of Desire, the orchestra’s electrifying, genre-bending new music group, presents newly penned works by some of today’s most adventurous American composers.

American Music Festival: Cuong, Theofanidis & Assad

David Alan Miller, conductor

Daniel Matsukawa​, Bassoon

Sandbox Percussion

Viet Cuong: New Work ​(world premiere)

Christopher Theofanidis: New Work

Clarice Assad: Terra, Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra​

Plus, America250 Commissions by:​ Brittney Benton, Jihyun Kim, & Max Vinetz

