Adirondack Theatre Presents Its Final Show Of The Season,Â BEAU

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, announces the fourth and final show of the season, Beau, by Douglas Lyons & Ethan D. Pakchar. The show runs August 3 - 9, 2019 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region, ATF wraps up a successful 25th season with Beau at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Adirondack Theatre Festival's 25th Anniversary Season has proved to be one of the most successful of all time playing to 95% capacity for the first two mainstage shows and special events.

The final show of the 2019 Season, Beau is a powerful and uplifting musical drama directed by Michael Wilson, choreographed by Josh Rhodes, and presented by special arrangement with R.K. Greene, The StoryLine Project, LLC and General Manager, Leah Michalos. Beau, with concept, book, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons and music by Ethan D Pakchar & Douglas Lyons, has recently received developmental readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse in partnership with the Roundabout Theatre Company, and Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series.

Eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals that his grandfather, Beau, has been alive all his life...and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.

Beau stars Matt Rodin, Jeb Brown (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Spider-Man Turn off the Dark, Grease) Jeremy Sevelovitz, Olivia Griffin, Max Sangerman (ATF: Spun) Marlene Ginader (National Tour: Once) Amelia Cormack (National Tour: Les Miserables and Kinky Boots)

The designers include Lighting Design by Tony Award Winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton, Jersey Boys) and Siobhan Sleath, Costume Design by Tony-nominated David Woolard, Scenic Design by Christopher Rhoton, and Sound Design by Brandon Dwayne Reed. The musical will feature Music Direction by Chris Gurr and Choreography by Josh Rhodes and Charles Swan.

Michael Wilson is a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award-winning director working on Broadway, off-Broadway, and at major theaters across the country. On Broadway, he directed the 2013 revival of Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Condola Rashad, Vanessa Williams and Cicely Tyson, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress. Other Broadway productions include the 2012 Tony Award nominated revival of Gore Vidal's The Best Man (starring Candice Bergen, James Earl Jones,

John Larroquette, Angela Lansbury, Eric McCormack, Michael McKean and John Stamos); the Tony nominated Best Plays Dividing the Estate (starring Elizabeth Ashley, Hallie Foote and Gerald McRaney); and Enchanted April (starring Jayne Atkinson and Molly Ringwald), for which he earned his first of two Outer Critics Circle nominations.

Ethan Pakchar (Music and Orchestrations) is a New York City-based composer and guitarist. He is half of the writing team "Lyons & Pakchar" who were recently commissioned by Seattle's 5th Ave Theatre. Their showFive Points received its world premiere in Minneapolis in April 2018. As a guitarist, Ethan has played for the Radio City Orchestra, the house band of the Apollo Theater, and the Broadway productions of Hamilton, Wicked, Book of Mormon, Lion King, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Douglas Lyons (Concept, Book, Music and Lyrics) an award winning composer-lyricist-book writer and actor. Broadway: Beautiful (Original Cast) and The Book of Mormon. Tours: Rent, Dreamgirls and The

Book of Mormon 1st National. As a writer: Polkadots The Cool Kids Musical (Off Broadway Alliance Winner Best Family Show, Atlantic Theater Company). Five Points (MN Theatre Award Nominee for Exceptional New Work, Theatre Latte Da). Pete(Her)Pan (Pace New Musicals, Northern Stage) Commissions: '64 (The 5th Ave).

Beau is made possible by special arrangement with R.K. Greene, The StoryLine Project, LLC.

Tickets are $34-45 and are available at the Wood Theater Box Office, online at ATFestival.org or by calling (518) 480-4878. Many performances sell out, so ATF encourages individuals to purchase tickets in advance.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday August 3, and 5 - 9, along with a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance Wednesday August 7. Beau will be the final work of ATF's 25th season. Website: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1005446





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You