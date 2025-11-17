A CHRISTMAS STORY to be Presented at Syracuse Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage will welcome the season with “A Christmas Story,” a nostalgic winter tale of one small town boy's big holiday dreams. Directed by Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp, the show will run November 25 through December 28 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY.

Based on humorist Jean Shepherd's childhood reveries, “A Christmas Story” transports audiences to fictional Hohman, Indiana in the 1940s as 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Shepherd's authorial stand-in) readies himself for the most wonderful—and important—time of the year. It's serious business, Christmastime, and Ralphie will have to dodge the neighborhood bully, tolerate his kid brother, please his teachers and keep the Old Man happy if he hopes to find that coveted gift under the tree come December 25.

“A Christmas Story” features an adult Ralphie played by Syracuse Stage veteran Jason O'Connell (“Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” “Eureka Day,” “Talley's Folly”) who narrates the story just as Jean Shepherd did for the original film, and includes fan favorite moments like the embarrassing bunny pajamas, the Old Man's “major award” leg lamp, Ralphie's spirited daydreams and the infamous, icy “triple-dog-dare.”

Joining O'Connell on stage are Kate Hamill (“Sense and Sensibility,” “Talley's Folly,” “Noises Off”) as Ralphie's mother, John Tufts (“Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” “A Christmas Carol”) as the Old Man and Krystel Lucas (“Dial M for Murder,” “In the Next Room”) as Ralphie's teacher (Miss) Shields, as well as a cast of local young actors including Gavin Lambert (Ralphie), Henry Elmer (Randy), Max Elmer (Flick), David Downey Ford (Farkus), Jojo Harper-McNeal (Schwartz), Kyla Kopko (Helen) and Kenley Sample (Esther Jane).

Behind the scenes, Hupp has assembled an all-star artistic team to bring the vintage holiday world of “A Christmas Story” to life, including scenic designer Kimberly Powers (“Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Disney's The Little Mermaid”), Costume Designer Suzanne Chesney (“The Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Wolves,” “Next to Normal”), lighting designer Dawn Chiang (“The Hello Girls,” “Dial M for Murder,” “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express”) and Syracuse Stage resident sound designer Jacqueline R. Herter (“Primary Trust,” “Once,” “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill”).

Syracuse Stage “Trivia Night,” a friendly competition hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp, will be held on Tuesday, December 23 at 6 p.m. Complimentary tacos will be served. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are required to participate. Preregistration at Syracusestage.org is recommended.

A Sensory Friendly performance for “A Christmas Story” will be held on Saturday, December 27 at 2 p.m. Sensory Friendly performances provide a welcome environment for patrons to enjoy Syracuse Stage productions without inhibition in a judgement free environment. House lights will be dimmed, not darkened, and audience members are invited to come and go from the theatre as they please. A list of “sensory prompts” will be provided in advance. Sensory kits will be available for patrons at all scheduled performances.

Syracuse Stage will once again partner with the Food Bank of Central New York for a holiday food drive. Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to performances of “A Christmas Story,” or to donate directly to the Food Bank at www.foodbankcny.org.

