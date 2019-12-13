Zachary Noah Piser To Lead EASTBOUND At Joe's Pub

EASTBOUND by Cheeyang Ng (book/music) and Khiyon Hursey (book/lyrics) will be presented in concert at Joe's Pub on January 18 (Saturday), 9:30pm.

Eastbound is a new bilingual musical about the unexpected meeting of two brothers from opposite sides of the world, their quests for survival, and the power of choice, told through the soundscape of a contemporary score amalgamated with traditional Chinese folk music and Mandopop.

Directed by Desdemona Chiang (2019 Princess Grace Award), the cast includes Zachary Noah Piser (B'way: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked), Jessica Tyler Wright (B'way: War Horse, Company), Ya Han Chang (Off-B'way: The Emperor's Nightingale), Zachary Infante (Off-B'way: Alice By Heart), Xiaoqing Zhang and Cheeyang Ng (Tour: Vocalosity).

Tickets are available at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/c/cheeyang--khiyon-eastbound/

Use promo code TRADITION for $5 off tickets before December 25.

For more information, visit www.cheeyang.com/eastbound

WRITERS BIO

Born and raised in Singapore, Cheeyang Ng is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has performed around the world, including Lincoln Center with Carole King and Carnegie Hall with a cappella group Vocalosity. They are the first Singaporean to headline a concert at Joe's Pub and Millennium Stage at Kennedy Center showcasing their original music and their songs have been performed around New York, including The Duplex and Feinstein's/54 Below. Founder of The Apex Project in Singapore, they have won multiple vocal awards all across Asia, including Singapore, Taiwan and China. Musicals in development include EASTBOUND (Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals, NAMT Writers Grant, NYTB IMPACT Award) with Khiyon Hursey, ONLY US (Drama League Residency) and MĀYĀ (Live & In Color, Hypokrit) with Eric Sorrels. Select credits include: 2019 ASCAP Foundation Lucille & Jack Yellen Award, 2019 New York Musical Festival Commission, 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, 2019 Prospect Musical Theatre Lab and 2018 Front and Center with Tom Kitt. @cheeyangmusic

Khiyon Hursey is a writer and composer based in Los Angeles and New York. A 2014 graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting, he recently finished a stint as a staff writer for Netflix's romantic musical drama, SOUNDTRACK. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016 - 2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriter's Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz, and the 2019 Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat. @khiyon94





