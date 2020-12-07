Victoria Gordon Presents CHRISTMAS IN CALIFORNIA

It's time for the holidays, and even 2020 can't stop us from our favorite December traditions. Victoria Gordon is bringing her California cabaret flair to beloved Christmas (and Chanukah!) music with Victoria Gordon's Christmas in California, an evening of classic holiday hits.

Join Victoria, one of the internet's biggest cabaret performers, as she embraces the 2020 holiday season-even if the rest of the year wasn't quite as celebratory as initially planned. Enjoy all your favorite holiday mainstays and a few lesser-known melodies. In addition, the show will feature a special appearance by Natalie Gordon on the harp.

Tickets are free and the show is open to all ages! Join Victoria and friends on Sunday, December 13 at 6 PM PST at twitch.tv/thevictoriagordon.

