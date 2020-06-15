VIDEO: Marty Thomas Presents DIVA Returns Tonight

Marty Thomas Presents DIVA returns tonight at 8pm!

A collection of phenomenal female entertainers paying tribute to histories most over the top icons. Marty Thomas Presents DIVA held down an 8-year weekly residency in New York City nightlife garnering a worldwide audience and loyal fan base. The show is a celebration of feminism and is a proud platform for powerful female artists. DIVA has made a triumphant return to Monday nights, while the entertainment industry is temporarily shut down and we are all in quarantine.

The show features a weekly lineup of world-class entertainers spanning genres and touching on every corner of music and art.

Past guests have included Rachel Potter, Sarah Whittemore, Cassie McIvor, Melinda Doolittle, Christina Bianco, Angela Birchett, Michelle Dowdy, Bonnie Milligan, Lilli Cooper, Lena Hall, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and Jessica Vosk.

Tune in below!

