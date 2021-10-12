VIDEO: Inside The Rehearsal Room of WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III With Tracee Beazer
Go inside the rehearsal room with Tracee Beazer as she rehearses an original song from the musical Songbird, (music and lyrics by Lauren Pritchard, written by Michael Kimmel) one of the many songs that is featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.
Featured writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander (Nat'l Tour, Bandstand), Masi Asare (Paradise Square), Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten), Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff (Single Rider), Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider), Amy Jo Jackson (Hatchetation), Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis (Session Girls), Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard (Songbird), Jace Reinhard (Sing Street), Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak (Afterwords), Rory Michelle Sullivan (Rising in Love), Lauren Taslitz (Mimosa), Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore (Rising in Love).
Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.
Please note that all performers are subject to change.
Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off your bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.