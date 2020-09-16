VIDEO: Director Jo Ardinger and Producer Rosalie Miller Join THE MAMA ROSE SHOW

The filmmakers announced that PERSONHOOD will be released for educational distribution starting Sept. 24

The Seattle-based filmmakers of the documentary PERSONHOOD, Jo Ardinger, director, and Rosalie Miller, producer, appeared on this week's new episode of New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show."

Watch the episode below!

Personhood explores the criminalization and targeting of pregnant women as seen through the eyes of a young mother swept up in dangerous new laws. Having made its World Premiere at DOC NYC last November and also screened at several festivals across the country including the Wisconsin Film Festival, where it won a Golden Badger Award and Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, where it was in the Best Feature Competition, Personhood was also recently recognized by the American Bar Association (ABA) with the prestigious 2020 Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts.

And as a Mama Rose Show EXCLUSIVE, Ardinger and Miller announced that Personhood will be released for educational distribution starting Sept. 24 through Collective Eye. The film will be available to schools and educational institutions on the digital platform Kanopy.

Stephen S. Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted generally every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

While light-hearted in nature, "The Mama Rose Show" does not back away from serious and relevant current events and issues including that shown in Personhood. On a special Pride edition of "The Mama Rose Show" on June 16th Mama Rose, in a letter to America and our government, responded to the Supreme Court of the United States' (SCOTUS) ruling that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, now also applies to protecting LGBTQ+ workers from job discrimination. And prior to that on the June 3rd episode, special guests contributed short video messages about the recent events in our country in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

"The Black Emperor of Broadway" director Arthur Egeli and star Shaun Parkes

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Brittaney Delsarte Chatman, actress and recording artist

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway). Miller also recently made his London, England debut on Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xo6UXE0K80s.

Read more about Stephen S. Miller at https://www.stephensmiller.com/.

