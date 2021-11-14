UNUSUALLY GRAND IDEAS Puts Jack Bartholet in Residency at Pangea Beginning November 18th

Fresh off his hit show Lady with a Song (it's been a year and a half and plenty has transpired), "dreamy cabaret darling" Jack Bartholet [TimeOut NY] returns to Pangea accompanied by Yaz Fukuoka in Unusually Grand Ideas. Bistro award-winner Bartholet shares his "remarkably naked emotion and expert storytelling" whilst unpacking a summer spent on Fire Island, mental health, and the dance floor. In this eclectic program of songs ranging from 1930's Songbook tunes to bops of today, Jack uses his "punk sensibility and buttery smooth vocals" [BroadwayWorld] alongside his band to spotlight our commonalities.

"The art of cabaret is alive and well and living wherever Jack Bartholet is performing. Do not miss him!" - Alan Cumming

"Intelligent, sharp and strikingly creative" - Roy Sanders of The Bistro Awards

Tickets online $20. Tickets at the door $25 (cash only). $20 food/beverage minimum per person.

Ticket link HERE

PROOF OF VACCINATION AND PHOTO ID REQUIRED TO ENTER

ALL SALES ARE FINAL

