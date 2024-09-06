UGLY BETTY's Alec Mapa Brings New Solo Show To Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor and comedian Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty, Frasier, RuPaul's Drag Race) will return to the Laurie Beechman Theater on Friday, September 20 and Sunday, September 22 at 7pm with the World Premiere of his new standup show HA! PENIS! Tickets are $25 general admission / $36 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. Please note that there is a $25 food/beverage minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full bar and dinner menu available.The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street (at 9th Avenue). For tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

During his worldwide comedy tour, actor and comedian Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty,Doom Patrol, Frasier, RuPaul's Drag Race) was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Undaunted, he fulfilled his club dates from French Polynesia to The Caribbean all without disclosing his terrifying illness! In HA! PENIS!, Alec recounts in hilarious, graphic and inappropriate detail his treatment and full recovery, the power of denial and what happens when you make the decision to go on no matter what.

Alec Mapa is an actor and comedian with 40 years of credits from Broadway (M.Butterfly) Television (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Doom Patrol, Frasier, RuPaul's Drag Race ) and Film (Connie and Carla , You don't Mess with the Zohan, Queen Bees) He has filmed multiple stand up specials including "Alec Mapa:Baby Daddy" for SHOWTIME. He appears in the Netflix documentary chronicling the rise of LGBTQ comics, OUTSTANDING :A Comedy Revolution . A tireless activist for LGBTQ causes and kids in foster care, Alec has headlined fundraisers for the Human Rights Campaign, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, LAMBDA Legal, Family Equality and Raise A Child. He lives in LA with his husband television producer Jamison Hebert and their son Zion.

