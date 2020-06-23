Tune in to Watch Haley Swindal's SING HAPPY: THE SONGS OF LIZA MINNELLI

Broadway's Haley Swindal puts her brassy stamp on the songs of the great Liza Minnelli in a night that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" theatrical-concert event. Watch her sold-out Feinstein's/54 Below concert Friday, June 26th at 8:00pm ET on BroadwayOnDemand.com. The show features Liza's standards including "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," and "Stepping Out."

Broadway's Haley Swindal, who performed the role of Mama Morton in Chicago has also appeared in Jekyll and Hyde, on tour with White Christmas and Jesus Christ Superstar and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. Swindal won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck" and she recently finished filming the live-action film remake of Anastasia. Off Broadway credits include: Sistas, This One's for the Girls and Out of this World. Her one-woman show, Sing Happy, was performed to sold-out houses at Feinstein's/54 Below.

A new streaming channel, Broadway on Demand is a collection of filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more. Broadway on Demand is the new home of the MAC Award winning series, Piano Bar Live! Also on the new channel are New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck's ongoing daily class "Turn It Out With Tiler," Frankie James Grande's "Dream Role" series as well as James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky's PLAYS IN THE HOUSE TEEN EDITION.

Original weekly programming created specifically for the service includes the designer-focused "The Craftsmen" with photographer Matthew Murphy, the YouTube spiral-inspired 'Broadway Fanatic" with Laura Heywood, the cabaret series 'Acoustic Café' and 'First Look: New Musicals," which previews in-development work.

Catch Haley Swindal with host Michael McAssey & co-host Michael Barbieri (Drag-tastic) for Piano Bar Live! Celebrating The Art of Drag, live tonight Tuesday, June 23rd at 7:15 pm ET, with Varla Jean Merman, Peter Mac (Judy Garland), Chuck Sweeney (Peggy Lee), Doris Dear, Rosetta Stoned, and our weekly mystery guest here at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com & on YouTube.

