Trevor Strader in TRAPPED is Coming to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Trevor Strader in "Trapped" on Sunday January 18 and Monday January 19 at 7:00 PM. BEEP BEEP! The craziest true story about the guy who got trapped under the Megabus is returning to The Green Room 42 for two nights. TRAPPED is a theatrical cabaret that explores what happens when you're forced to sit in the dark. Directed by Martha Banta and featuring Drew Wutke on piano.

Trevor Strader in "Trapped" plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday January 18 and Monday January 19 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

Trevor Strader is an actor, singer, writer living in New York City. Credits: Traffic & Weather and Mystic Pizza (Adirondack Theatre Festival), The Music Man (Geva Theatre), The Daerie Queene (Tank Theatre), Nate the Great (Theaterworks USA), A Man of No Importance (B-Side Production), Gala Celebration (Transcendence Theatre Company).

Director Martha Banta is the current Associate Director of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway and the National Tour. She has recently returned to the role of Artistic Director at the Adirondack Theater Festival, where she was also a founding member. Martha was an Artistic Associate at New York Theater Workshop, and the Original Resident Director of RENT for NYTW, Broadway, two National Tours, and London. Some New York directing credits include new plays at NYSF Public Theater, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Ensemble Studio Theater, New York Theater Workshop, New Georges, The Lamb's Theater, Clark Theater at Lincoln Center, Urban Stages, Cherry Lane, Soho Rep.

Pianist/Music Director Drew Wutke is one of NYC's most in-demand multidisciplinary artists and music directors. Drew continues to play and music direct all over the world (including B'way/OffBway/Intnl/Regionally/on Tour/in Backyards/on Zooms), creating at the piano, studio, screen, or stage alongside Tony, Emmy, OSCAR and Grammy winners.