Trevor Bachman Joins On The Quays For #howaboutlove: 50 YEARS OF DIVAS Celebration Of WorldPride

On The Quays announces Trevor Bachman as a special guest for "50 Years of DIVAS," the fifth installment of the #howaboutlove concert series at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 23 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

The evening, an official event of Stonewall 50|WorldPride -- the largest Pride celebration in the world -- will be a night of fierce, ferocious fabulousness paying tribute to the Divas who provided the soundtrack to the last 50 years of the worldwide PRIDE movement that started right here in New York City.

Trevor Bachman and members of On The Quays will perform a number from Bachman's Shapeshifters, a musical collage of songs, monologues, and poems celebrating WorldPride and Stonewall 50. Described by The New York Times as "musically and vocally rich" and noted by New York Magazine for their "golden-voiced...soulful vocals," Trevor Bachman's Shapeshifters is a musical survival guide for uncertain times.

In addition to Bachman, special guest performers for "#howaboutlove: 50 Years of DIVAS" include Be More Chill's Tiffany Mann, Marla Louissant of Beautiful, and The Voice contestant Katrina Rose. Music directed by Keiji Ishiguri and hosted by Pattaya Hart, the concert features Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship, American Idiot), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Will Bellamy, Magdiel Cabral, Jonathan Christopher, Hannah Fairchild, Evan Maltby, Michael Quadrino, Joseph Spinelli, Michael Jayne Walker, and Zia.

Tickets are $30/$35/$45 in advance and $60 for VIP (preferred seating). Click here to purchase and for more information. Please note: There is no food or beverage minimum, but food and beverages will be available for order at the venue. This is an Official Event of Stonewall 50|WorldPride 2019 through a partnership with NYCPride.





