Tony Award-Winner Santino Fontana Announced At Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret will conclude its '19-'20 season with Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana making his Bay Area debut on Sunday, May 10 at 7:30 pm in the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. * Stephanie J. Block, who was previously announced to close the season, is postponing her Bay Area concert debut due to an unforeseen conflict and will perform in Bay Area Cabaret's '20-'21 season.



Santino Fontana won the 2019 Tony Award for his performance as "Michael Dorsey"/"Dorothy Michaels" in Tootsie, and a Tony nomination

for his leading role as "Prince Topher" in Cinderella. The California native is widely known for lending his voice to the villainous "Prince Hans" in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen, and for Sisters, opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On television, Santino starred as "Greg" in the CW's musical comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also appeared on NBC's Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Other television credits include roles on Fosse, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, Mozart in the Jungle, and Royal Pains.



One of Broadway's brightest stars, Santino starred in Hello Dolly! opposite Bernadette Peters, as "Moss Hart" in the Tony-nominated Act One opposite Tony Shalhoub, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award) and Sunday in the Park with George and won multiple awards for his work in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.



Santino has performed in jazz venues such as Lincoln Center and Birdland. As an orchestra soloist, Santino has sung at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and other top tier venues with symphonies including the New York Philharmonic, the New York Pops and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

. Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.



* Stephanie J. Block tickets will be honored at Santino Fontana's performance on May 10, 2020. If customers would prefer to receive a refund for these tickets, they may call City Box Office at (415) 392-4400 by March 23rd 2020, so that it may provide the information necessary to process a refund. The Venetian Room in the Fairmont San Francisco opened in 1947 with a performance by Ethel Waters.





