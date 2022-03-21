Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret to Return to The Green Room 42 With SHOCKED!

pixeltracker

In addition to Thomas March's topical monologue, the show will feature poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Ellis Gage; and more.

Mar. 21, 2022  

Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret to Return to The Green Room 42 With SHOCKED!

On Friday, April 22, 9:30 p.m.-NYC "variety salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back at The Green Room 42 to welcome Spring with "SHOCKED!" as host Thomas March and the cast share tales of unexpected surprise-along with shocking confessions of their own.

In addition to Thomas March's topical monologue, the show will feature poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Ellis Gage; and comedy from Divya Gunasekaran & Zach Zimmerman. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

For more information visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You