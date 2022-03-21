Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret to Return to The Green Room 42 With SHOCKED!

On Friday, April 22, 9:30 p.m.-NYC "variety salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back at The Green Room 42 to welcome Spring with "SHOCKED!" as host Thomas March and the cast share tales of unexpected surprise-along with shocking confessions of their own.

In addition to Thomas March's topical monologue, the show will feature poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Ellis Gage; and comedy from Divya Gunasekaran & Zach Zimmerman. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

For more information visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/