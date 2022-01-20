Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thirsty Girl Productions to Present FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACULAR

See steamy burlesque by The Chocolate Charmer of Burlesque, Samson Night, The Princess of Pandemonium, Margo Mayhem, and more.

Jan. 20, 2022  

Join Hostess Fancy Feast and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Saturday February 12th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

Live Music with Broadway Brassy & The Brass Knuckles

And steamy burlesque by The Chocolate Charmer of Burlesque, Samson Night, The Princess of Pandemonium, Margo Mayhem, D.C.'s legitimate love child, Gigi Holiday, The cat who comes when you call Puss N Boots, the dangerously dirty duo of burlesque Midnight Mayhem, Miss Coney Island 2022, Frankie Eleanor, The Siren of Silly, Agent Wednesday, The charming bastard of burlesque, Jack Barrow, and Hula Hoop Superstar Pinkie Special!

Plus DJ Momotaro, Rosie Tulips, Lily Lavalocks and more!

6:30 Doors,

7:30 Live Music

8pm Burlesque

Tickets $20-$70

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street,

NYC, 10012

https://lpr.com/lpr_events/filthygorg

www.lpr.com

www.thirstygirlproductions.com


