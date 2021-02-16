The Wick Theatre Dazzles with Jazz Sensation Gabrielle Lee This Weekend

The Wick Theatre presents their newest schedule of shows featuring nationally-acclaimed artists. All Dinner Cabarets and Concerts are socially-distant and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

February 18-20

Supper Club begins at 6:30 pm, Dinner & Show $100

Singing sensation Gabrielle Lee brings her eloquent class, sass and star shine to The Wick for a performance that is like a jazz hot love affair between New York and Paris. Gabrielle and her 3-piece ensemble will honor legendary leading ladies including Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge, Sippie Wallace, "Bricktop" and more.

Gabrielle is a thriving artist in live concert work as a soloist in global locales including Switzerland, France, Holland, Germany, Asia. She has appeared as a Guest Vocalist with notable orchestras including the New York Pops, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, and Duke Ellington Orchestras. She has also worked as a backing vocalist and made special appearances with Natalie Cole, Steely Dan, Marvin Hamlisch and friends (with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall), Michael Bolton and Harry Belafonte. For New Year's Eve 2020 she kicked off lead backing vocals for Harry Belafonte's 93rd Birthday celebration concert at the legendary Apollo Theater Night of Stars for R&B Artists -Common, Sheila E., Usher, Aloe Blacc, Alice Smith, Shalea and more.

Hindsight's 2020 Nicolas King with Special Guest Veronica Swift

March 4, 5, 6 at 6:30 pm, Dinner & Show $100

Back by popular demand, Nicolas King returns with Veronica Swift and Mike Renzi on the piano for a delightful evening of songs including "Pick Yourself Up," "I've Got No Strings," "You Must Believe in Spring" and many more!

March 11, 12 and 13 at 6:30 pm, Dinner & Show $100

The incredible Nicole Henry will dazzle fans with an amazing night of jazz conjuring up visions of Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Etta James and more.

Hooray for Hollywood

March 18 and 19 at 6:30pm, Dinner & Show $100

Join us for an evening celebrating the best film soundtracks including Goldfinger, The Way We Were and many more!

Vaccine Canteen

March 25, 26 and 27 at 6:30pm, Dinner & Show $100

Vaccine Canteen stars Electra and Varla Jean in a hilarious new show where burlesque meets USO! These world-renowned entertainers will leave you in stitches!

Billy's Place Starring Billy Stritch

April 1, 2 and 3 at 6:30 pm, Dinner & Show $100

The legendary Billy Stritch is back by popular demand, returning with another edition of "Billy's Place" with a new amazing set of songs!

To learn more about these incredible performances and review menu options visit our website at www.thewick.org. Reserve your seats now by calling 561-995-2333.