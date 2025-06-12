 tracking pixel
The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub With FILM STRIPS

The performance will take place on July 14 at 7 and 9:30.

By: Jun. 12, 2025
The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub With FILM STRIPS Image
The Skivvvies will bring a new themed show to Joe’s Pub next month, called Film Strips. The performance will take place on July 14 at 7 and 9:30.

The brand-new show will feature mashups of movie hits (and misses). The stripped-down arrangements and stripped-down special guests will recreate the cinematic magic of influential soundtracks from their youths, everything from Oscar winners to never-been-heards.

It's a night of film, fun and flesh as the Skivvies go Hollywood.

The special guests for this event are as follows:

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.



