The Rigano Songbook Returns With 11TH ANNUAL IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA

The Rigano Songbook has announced that their 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza will be presented at Caveat NYC on Saturday March 15 at 9:30pm. For the past ten years, musical theatre songwriters and brothers David and Paul Rigano have been presenting their annual Ides of March Extravaganza at venues across the city. Every year, the Rigano Songbook throws a bash to sing some songs, have some laughs, and commemorate the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar.

After last year's landmark 10th Anniversary concert, they are back bringing their music, jokes, and hijinks to Caveat NYC. The Ides of March Extravaganza is an immersive cabaret cocktail party where you never know if the person seated next to you might take up the mic next to sing a rousing anthem, a gut-wrenching torch song, or a thrilling indictment of corrupt leadership circa 44 BC.

David Rigano and Paul Rigano lead the show as always, alongside a cast including Zach Faust, Kari Grunberg, Gillian Hassert, Irene Keogh, and Brad Mercier, with other special guests still to be announced. David Rigano directs with music direction and supervision by Paul Rigano, and musical staging by Ian Brodsky.

David and Paul Rigano will also be fundraising for tech needs for this show with a livestream concert on January 28th at 6:30pm on their instagram page @RiganoSongbook. Viewers can request songs for $2 donations and more.

The Rigano Songbook is an award-winning musical theatre duo whose musicals include Awaken: a Sleeping Beauty musical, The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Get the Duchess, We Were Wild, and You Heard It Here (2017 NY Winterfest Award for Best Musical Score). Their viral music video "Screen to Screen" won the RAVE Theatre Social Distancing Festival and they were the recipients of a 2018 TOWN Stages Fellowship. Their song "What Makes a Diva" written for and performed by Christina Bianco, has over 10,000 views on youtube. Follow @RiganoSongbook on all socials for more information.

Caveat NYC is located at 21A Clinton Street. Tickets for the 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza can be purchased at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-11th-annual-ides-of-march-extravaganza-3-15-2025

