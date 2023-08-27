The Green Room 42 to Present Australian Drag and Theater Legend Trevor Ashley Next Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Australian drag and theater legend Trevor Ashley, best known from the TV hit “Queen of the Universe,” in the new show “Queen of the Moment” for two performances on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM. The evening features songs from “Queen of the Universe,” including “Get the Party Started,” “The Rose,” and “River Deep, Mountain High,” in addition to tributes to Shirley Bassey and Liza Minnelli. TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you're a control freak with absolutely no control. Featuring music director Brian Nash, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor brings his trademark wit and self-deprecation back to New York. Following this show, Ashley will perform at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End in October, before returning home to Australia for concerts in Perth and Melbourne.

Trevor Ashley is one of Australia's most sought-after and successful performers. He has built a career and following as an actor, writer, director and international queen of cabaret – but not necessarily in that order. He recently was the fan favourite and runner-up on “Queen of the Universe,” the global drag singing competition hosted by Graham Norton, streaming worldwide. An Australian musical theatre icon, Trevor starred as Thenardier in Les Misérables, for which he was nominated for his third Helpmann Award. He has also appeared as Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar, the original Australian Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and created the role of Miss Understanding in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical, and has just completed a sold-out run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as Pharaoh

Ashley has previously starred in Liza (on and E), Liza's Back! (is broken), both of which toured to Vienna, Hong Kong and London's West End, and in I'm Every Woman for which he won the Sydney Theatre Award. On TV, Trevor was commissioned to write and star in “The Very Trevor Ashley Show” for SBS, Australia's public television network. He recently completed a national symphony tour of “Diamonds Are for Trevor,” a tribute to Shirley Bassey which was also recorded as a TV special for Foxtel Arts. He has also appeared in “Les Norton” (ABC), “Drunk History” (Network 10), “Get Krackin'” (ABC) and “Dance Academy” (ABC) and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras broadcast as a special guest star. This year he returns to the regular role of Dolly in “RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service” for the 7 Network.

Trevor took the city by storm in 2019 when he made his New York debut at Sony Hall in Liza's Back! (is broken).

Trevor Ashley will perform “Queen of the Moment” on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15, both at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$55. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SEPTEMBER 2023 CALENDAR AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 PM

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTV's “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by music director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee

“Back Where I Started”

Directed by Gerard Alessandrini

Josie de Guzman makes her debut at the venue with a set of career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados' Runaways and her Tony nominated portrayals of “Maria” in West Side Story and “Sarah” in Guys & Dolls to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with music direction by Larry Yurman.

Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

“Samboyant!”

Directed by Tom Detrinis

The beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) will perform the New York debut of “Samboyant!” For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom Detrinis (Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre's Ravenswood Manor). Sam Pancake (yes, it's his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades.

Monday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

Through the Great American Songbook, Linda Purl explores life and love's grand possibilities and the joy that comes from daring to chase your dreams. Purl's extensive stage credits include roles on and off-Broadway. Linda is also known to millions for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham's girlfriend, Fonzie's fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on “The Office,” she has enjoyed recurring roles on “Homeland,” “General Hospital,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (current), and starred in numerous films and made-for-TV movies. Her concert work has been praised internationally from L.A. to Tokyo to Paris to London. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 PM

TANNER CALLICUT

From Broadway's “PARADE”

“The Songs That Got Me Here”

Fresh on the heels of his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Tanner is thrilled to be making his solo cabaret debut. Come and get to know Tanner through stripped-down arrangements of songs that have helped shape his path and the performer he is today. Don't miss out on this intimate evening featuring selections from both the musical theatre and pop world. Prior to Parade, Tanner spent the better part of a year traveling the country with the Hairspray national tour. Other favorite credits include West Side Story, Grease, and Pippin. Music direction and accompaniment is provided by Jacob Yates.

Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

“CONSIDERING HELEN”

A Benefit Evening for SAGE

conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce

featuring Pixie Aventura, Amanda Duarte, Jenn Harris, James Jackson, Jr.,

Janine LaManna, John-Andrew Morrison, Sam Pancake and more

On December 5, 2011, HBO premiered one of the most significant events in modern history. The Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie supermarket scene from “Enlightened” was unleashed and the world was never the same. “Consider Helen,” the penultimate episode of the first season of “The White Lotus” creator Mike White's Laura Dern-led dramedy, was called “a spectacularly bold scene from a spectacularly bold episode” by The AV Club And tonight, we bring it to you in all its glory. Six times. Conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce, “Considering Helen” features six pairs of Broadway, cabaret and television talents performing the scene (mostly) verbatim. With trivia, musical numbers, and a few major surprises along the way, this rowdy, off-the-wall evening celebrates one of HBO's most beloved programs and the iconic women who made it that way: Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie.

Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

“Let's Go to the Movies!”

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin' in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more. At the age of 23, rising star vocalist Brown is dazzling audiences all around NYC. With a love for Jazz, R&B, and the American Songbook, Kieran hopes to be a part of the young generation of musicians preserving and revitalizing jazz for the 21st century. Baker leads a powerful trio in New York City, which he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland.

Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

Broadway's

“An Evening with The Aging Ingénue”

Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford brings her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue” to the stage, with a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. “An Evening with The Aging Ingénue” is hosted by Sara's fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke – a Broadway starlet all grown up – as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor and mother, all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing). Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz, sung with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul. The show is directed by Cameron Dingwall (BroadwayWorld's “The Aging Ingénue,” Netflix's “My Heroes Were Cowboys,” TV Land's “Storytime”). Sara Jean Ford is an illustrious Broadway performer whose credits include: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum in Cats, Smitty in How to Succeed…, Petra in A Little Night Music, and Arlene in Finian's Rainbow. Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast).

Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

“Literally Anything Can Happen”

TV, film and Broadway's fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, HBO's “Love Life,” Off-Broadway's The Robber Bridegroom, Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) brings her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act to NYC in this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. A mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design (a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) – anything can happen in this sparkly fun evening of music and talking. Come see why critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can't possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband). The show will feature an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!

Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM

“THE FABULIST FOX SISTER”

The Musical Comedy Stage Hit – Direct from London

The online and in-person musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister makes its New York début. Come see Michael Conley's “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that's a “superb entr'acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru). New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. The Spectator said that “Netflix should turn this into a series.” The show has music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley.