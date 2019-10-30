The Green Room 42 Will Present POETRY/CABARET: SEASONED

In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse meets the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" (Time Out NY-recommended) once again brings together poets and performers in a face-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme. The second episode of the season, "SEASONED", billed as a "non-holiday holiday" show, explores a wide range of experiences associated with this time of year-Feeling spicy? Seen it all? Been through a few things? (Too) full of holiday cheer? Curator and host Thomas March (Aftermath) and the cast explore these and more, in song, poetry, comedy, and story. In addition to comedy from the host, the show will feature poetry from Tyler Mills and Thoughtress; comedy from Ashley Gavin; and music from Jen Kwok and Kat Liz Kramer. Drew Wutke will be on keys as musical director. Throughout the evening, the audience will be treated to special guest performances (Jonathan Chang, Jordan Ho, Hector Lionel, Jerome Ellison Murphy, Daniel Nolen, and others ) from A Good Mixer, a dramatic visual and poetry hybrid developed by Thomas March and painter Valerie Mendelson. Based on a cocktails guide that came out in 1933, the year Prohibition ended, the project presents "portraits" of cocktails alongside poems imagining the personae of the people who are drinking them-their public "party" selves as well as the thoughts they keep hidden from others. Expect longing, lust, regret, jealousy-and many more seasoned and seasonal feelings.

Tickets are available online at:

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/wF1AyWbFqgeANlJB5KAn/1575685800000

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office prior to show time.





