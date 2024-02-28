The Green Room 42 Will Present CONFESSIONS OF A PROFESSIONAL PRINCESS in March

The Green Room 42 will present Victoria Elena in "Confessions of a Professional Princess" on Friday March 8th at 7pm. Victoria will share her unique story of creating a princess party company during the pandemic and performing as a professional princess in NYC. With songs from Disney's Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, and more, come enjoy the nostalgia of your favorite childhood songs and explore what it really means to be a princess.

Victoria will be accompanied by music director Ben Weiss (MJ, The Lion King), and will feature special guests, including her husband, singer-songwriter Jacob Khalil (SNL), and actor Yu Hin Bryan (54 Sings Allegiance, Cinderella).

Victoria Elena in "Confessions of a Professional Princess" plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday March 8th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. The concert will be livestreamed. Tickets and more information are available at the button below.

MORE ABOUT Victoria Elena

Victoria Elena was recently nominated for the HOLA award, "Outstanding Performance in Musical Theatre" for her role in "The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote" with Teatro SEA, which won the HOLA Award for "Outstanding Production in Musical Theatre." Some favorite past roles include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Jo in Little Women, Kim Macafee in Bye Bye Birdie, and Mary Poppins. Victoria has a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Brigham Young University. She is the founder of Princesses by Victoria, a kids party entertainment company in NYC. @thevictoriaelena

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42