The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel Present ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER - A CELEBRATION

The event will take place Tuesday 13th September at 9.30pm.

The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel, the premiere cabaret venue in the heart of the West End recently reopened its doors and on Tuesday 13th September at 9.30pm 'The Crazy Coqs Presents' return with their monthly concert series of shows each with a different musical theme, presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Tom Knowles.

Join them for a celebration of the songs of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber. Featuring songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Love Never Dies, Stephen Ward, Cats and many more performed by Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera, Broken Wings, Titanic, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Lucy St. Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown the Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, Ragtime)

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-crazy-coqs-presents-andrew-lloyd-webber-with-nadim-naaman-lucy-st-louis/

Further ahead they have announced a solo concert 'Melissa Jacques: Intimate and Live' on Wednesday 30th September at 9.30pm. For one show only, Crazy Coqs is thrilled to welcome the West End's Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Kinky Boots, Wicked, Mamma Mia! ) live in concert. Melissa will be presenting a fabulous showcase of songs from her musical theatre career, personal favourites and also songs by some of her idols.

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-crazy-coqs-presents-melissa-jacques-intimate-and-live/

They also have a solo concert celebrating the songs of Barry Manilow on Sunday 25th October with Ben Stock and Jessica Martin with Musical Direction from Inga Davis-Rutter but this has already sold out. They are looking into a second date.

You can follow The Crazy Coqs Presents on twitter: @TheCCPresents and on instagram @thecrazycoqspresents

